HAMILTON — Add fashion icon to veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell's long list of CFL accomplishments.

Five weeks ago, the two-time league MVP wore overalls to a gathering with teammates as a lark, thinking they'd get a kick out of it. Mitchell's fashion statement was such a big hit that he accepted a bet to don the attire before the team's game against the Toronto Argonauts on Sept. 2.

Mitchell did, the Ticats won 31-28 and haven't lost since. He's not superstitious but Mitchell isn't about to mess with a winning formula so he'll again be wearing overalls -- or Boveralls as they've been dubbed -- when he arrives at Tim Hortons Field on Friday when Hamilton (6-9) hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-6) in a battle of the CFL's two hottest teams.

It's something Ticats players certainly believe in. Last week in Vancouver, the team bus broke out into thunderous applause when Mitchell climbed aboard wearing overalls.

Hamilton rallied from a 16-0 half-time deficit to beat the B.C. Lions 32-29 in overtime for its fourth straight victory.

"I've never been one to have cool outfits," Mitchell said. "Showing up typically it's a T-shirt, pair of jeans and a hat.

"I thought it was just a thing between me and a couple of teammates but it's fun ... it's a thing to laugh about. I think it's something that's keeping us loose right now."

Mitchell got the idea completely by accident. En route to the gathering, he and teammate Stavros Katsantonis stopped at an outdoors store, where Mitchell saw overalls on display.

"I thought, 'Man, I bet the O-line would find it funny if I showed up wearing these overalls with no shirt and a country hat just looking country," said Mitchell, adding he'd never owned a pair before this. "I did it, they laughed and they were kind of betting me I wouldn't wear it to the game.

"I wore it to the game and now it is what it is."

Mitchell's decision to wear a shirt, though, was at the insistence of his wife, Madison. The two-time Grey Cup champion's fashion sense seems to be rubbing off as a number of fans wore overalls to Hamilton's Season Seat Holders wall of recognition unveiling Tuesday at Tim Hortons Field.

"I won't be wearing them but I do appreciate it," Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich said of Mitchell's stylishness. "My wife and daughters are getting a kick out of it.

"I think it's entertaining, I think people are enjoying it."

Following last week's win, Mitchell skipped the shirt in favour of a gaudy gold chain with the overalls.

"He asked me if I appreciated the look," Milanovich said with a chuckle. "I said it was a very positive look, it was good."

Mitchell's panache belies the seriousness of Hamilton's plight. Despite their winning ways, the Ticats remain four points behind third-place Toronto (8-7) in the East Division with the Argonauts idle this week.

Winnipeg is also on a roll, having won seven straight to move atop the West Division. Quarterback Zach Collaros threw for 432 yards and a career-high six TDs in last week's 55-27 win over Edmonton.

Hamilton's last loss was a 26-23 decision in Winnipeg on Aug. 23. Collaros's 10-yard TD strike to Kenny Lawler with 19 seconds remaining gave the Bombers the third victory of their current streak.

Mitchell leads the CFL in passing yards (4,359) and TDs (26). Hamilton's offence is first overall in net yards (394.7 per game), passing yards (323.5) and passing touchdowns (29) and second in offensive touchdowns (40).

But receiver Shemar Bridges (quad), running back Greg Bell (ribs) and defensive lineman Nick Usher (ankle) are all out. Bridges has 83 receptions, just six behind the CFL single-season mark by a first-year player held by Derel Walker.

Winnipeg has no lineup changes but Canadian receiver Nic Demski (knee) is a game-time decision. He had four receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns versus Edmonton.

Winnipeg's defence is tops in fewest offensive points allowed (20.5 per game), net offensive yards (330.9) and passing yards (233.6). Canadian cornerback Tyrell Ford is also second in interceptions (six) while defensive end Willie Jefferson, a five-team league all-star and its top defensive player in 2019, has nine pass knock-downs, tied for third overall.

"I've dealt with that (Jefferson blocking passes for, what, 12 years now," said Mitchell, in his 12th CFL campaign. "He's a guy you can't truly plan for ... because sometimes he continues to rush, sometimes if he continues to get blocked he tries to get back into your vision and get his hands.

"What they do they do it so well. You've got to outwork them ... you're going to have to beat your guy. I know it's a cliché but that's what football is."

A Winnipeg win and Saskatchewan loss Saturday to Edmonton would cement first in the West for the Bombers. A Hamilton loss would also clinch an East Division post-season berth for idle Ottawa.

Losses by either Saskatchewan or B.C. (versus Calgary on Friday) would give Winnipeg a home playoff date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.