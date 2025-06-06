HAMILTON - Bo Levi Mitchell is poised to join a very select group.

The veteran quarterback chases his 100th career CFL regular-season win Saturday when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Calgary Stampeders in the season opener for both teams. And the Katy, Tex., native can achieve the milestone faster than any other player in league history.

When Mitchell reaches the 100-win plateau, he'll become just the 10th player to do so and move into a tie with Hall of Famer Matt Dunigan for ninth all-time. A victory at McMahon would not only be Mitchell's first, it would come in his 141st career start, ahead of Hall of Famer Ron Lancaster (149).

Ninety of Mitchell's wins came with Calgary (2012-22). He led the Stampeders to two Grey Cups (2014, 2018) and was twice named the CFL's outstanding player (2016, 2018) before being dealt to Hamilton.

"It means a lot just in general because I've always prided myself on winning," Mitchell said. "I've never been the most accurate, most efficient guy every game but for me it's always show up in the fourth quarter … when the right play needs to be made, making that play to help put your team in a position to win.

"I've been blessed to be part of many great teams and many of those obviously were in Calgary and so it would mean a lot to do it in that building. But our job is to start 1-0 and that's what we're focused on."

Anthony Calvillo has the most all-time wins (167), just ahead of Damon Allen (163).

Mitchell, 35, returned to form in 2024 when he led the CFL in passing (5,451 yards) and TDs (32). More importantly, he appeared in all 18 regular-season games after injuries limited him to just six appearances in 2023.

Still, Hamilton (7-11) finished fourth in the East Division to miss the playoffs.

Scott Milanovich begins his second season as Hamilton's head coach/offensive co-ordinator. Ted Goveia was hired as GM to replace Ed Hervey, who left to rejoin the Edmonton Elks.

In a story posted Friday on the club's website, Goveia, 55, revealed in April he was diagnosed "with a serious form of cancer that's spread," and will undergo treatment. The form of the disease wasn't divulged, but two sources said Goveia is battling Esophageal cancer.

Goveia, who spent 11 seasons in Winnipeg's front office, didn't look far to tweak a Hamilton offence that last year led the CFL in net yards (406.1 per game), passing (332.1 yards), TD strikes (35) and was second in offensive points (26.5 per game) and TDs (52). Offensive lineman Liam Dobson, running back Johnny Augustine and receivers Drew Wolitarsky and Kenny Lawler — all former Bombers — were all signed as free agents, although Wolitarsky (ankle) opens the season on the injured list.

Lawler and Wolitarsky joined a Hamilton receiving corps that included veteran Tim White (74 catches, 1,164 yards, eight TDs), Canadian Kiondre Smith (74 catches, 933 yards, seven TDs) and sophomore Shemar Bridges (83 catches, 933 yards, four TDs). Augustine backs up Greg Bell (625 yards, six TDs, 29 catches, 230 yards, TD), the full-time starter after platooning last season with James Butler (now with B.C.).

"I feel like we're way ahead of where we were last year," Mitchell said. "You can tell in the way Scott is talking to us he's more confident in what we're doing as a group, as a full unit … knowing what he's thinking.

"Me and him just being on the same page a lot more, on my side just seeing what he sees before he has to tell me."

Goveia's other off-season priority was shoring up Hamilton's secondary as he added veteran halfbacks DaShaun Amos (Toronto), Branden Dozier (Calgary) and Reggie Stubblefield (Montreal). Amos reunites with Ticats cornerback Jamal Peters as the two won a Grey Cup together with Toronto in 2022.

Stubblefield (knee) also misses the season opener.

Veteran kicker Marc Liegghio and punter Nikolas Constantinou both return.

Given the combination of returning players and off-season talent added, it would appear Hamilton's early strength will be its offence. However, Milanovich didn't quite see it that way.

"The team needs to be the strength," he said. "I thought we played good defence in the pre-season and I feel good about all three phases right now."

2024 record: 7-11, fourth, East Division

Did you know?: Hamilton last won the Grey Cup in 1999 and sports the CFL's longest championship drought.

Key additions: WRs Kenny Lawler and Drew Wolitarsky (both Winnipeg), OL Liam Dobson (Winnipeg), RB Johnny Augustine (Winnipeg), DB DaShaun Amos (Toronto).

Key losses: OL David Beard (Edmonton), RB James Butler (released, now with B.C.), WR Steven Dunbar Jr. (Edmonton).

Players to watch: Mitchell, WR Tim White, RB Greg Bell, DL Casey Sayles, CB Jamal Peters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.