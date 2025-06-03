Hamilton Tigercats betting profile

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are seventh in Grey Cup odds, entering the season at +1000.

After finishing last in the East Division in 2024 with a 7-11 record, the Tiger-Cats are +330 to win the East in 2025.

Hamilton’s win total for the 2025 season is set at 8.5 on FanDuel, with the over priced at -130.

Bo Knows

In 2024, Bo Levi Mitchell had one of the best seasons of his career despite Hamilton’s struggles, leading the league with 5,451 passing yards and 32 touchdowns.

The 5,451 passing yards were the most of any season of his 12-year career, while the 32 touchdowns were the second-most in a season for the quarertacbk, trailing only the 35 he threw in 2018.

It’s been seven years since Mitchell won his second Most Outstanding Player award, and the odds indicate this could be the year he adds a third to his resume.

Entering the season, Bo is +800 to win MOP, a number that gives him the third shortest price in the league, trailing only Kelly (+440) and Rourke (+700) as the only three players listed in the market at shorter than 10-1 odds.

Another MOP would move the 35-year-old to a tie for the second most all-time with three. The Ticats pivot is currently tied for fifth most in league history with quarterbacks Zach Collaros, Burris, Dieter Brock and running back Mike Pringle.

The last Tiger-Cat to win Most Outstanding Player was wide receiver/return specialist Brandon Banks in 2019.

Hamilton Tigercats betting markets