OTTAWA — Playoff hopes are on the line as the Ottawa Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

The Alouettes (10-2-1) have already secured a playoff berth, but a win, coupled with a Toronto loss, would lock up a home playoff game for the defending Grey Cup champions. Meanwhile, the Redblacks (8-4-1) are eager to clinch their first postseason appearance since 2018.

Ottawa (6-0-1) is the league's only undefeated team at home, but the challenge will be steep at TD Place Stadium, with the Alouettes also unbeaten on the road (5-0-1), setting up a solid test on both sides.\

Despite the playoff implications, Alouettes coach Jason Maas emphasized the importance of staying focused on the task at hand this Saturday.

“You want to make the playoffs, you’d like to have a home game, you’d like to finish in first,” Alouettes coach Jason Maas told reporters this week. “All those things are goals at the beginning of the year but ultimately they all happen by doing the daily work and staying in the process rather than thinking too much about the outcome of every week. Our focus is always going to be on where we are right now and that’s playing Ottawa this week. They’re tough and they’re proving it. They’re playing well in all three phases. We’re expecting a battle.”

The two teams haven’t met since Week 3, when the Alouettes secured a 47-21 victory, but much has changed since then.

The Redblacks are facing significant personnel challenges after linebacker Adarius Pickett, the East Division's top defensive player last season, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last weekend. With Frankie Griffin (ankle) and Jovan Santos-Knox (knee) also sidelined, Ottawa will be without its entire starting linebacker group.

The offence didn’t escape unscathed either, with starting left tackle Dino Boyd (bicep) placed on the six-game injured list.

“One of the things we talked about at the beginning of the week was communication on both sides of the ball and special teams,” said Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce. “We do have a few new people in there and we’ve got to make sure to talk more and know that everybody is on the same page. We’re more than comfortable with the guys who are playing, we just need to make sure all 12 are on the same page.”

The Alouettes are facing their own injury challenges, as Canadian receiver Tyson Philpot has been ruled out for the season with a foot injury while veteran defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy will miss the game due to a head injury.

Bennett Williams will move up from the defensive backfield to take over for Pickett. While strongside linebacker is a natural position for the 25-year-old, he knows he can't replace the CFL All-Star.

“I’ve got to play my game and fit into the system,” said Wiliams. “It’s going to be a whole collective effort as a defence. We’ve all got to pick it up and we all need to communicate and talk.”

The Redblacks realize the challenge ahead of them but are confident in their abilities.

“You know, we’ve got to play together,” said Redblacks receiver Justin Hardy. “Special teams, defence, offence has to play together. That’s really what winning teams do.”

Despite splitting duties between Dru Brown and Jeremiah Masoli last week the Redblacks will turn to Brown to lead the way this week.

Brown has shown this season that he can rebound following a sub-par outing and that’s exactly what the Redblacks will be counting on.

“They’re a tough team,” admitted Brown. “They play hard, they’ve got great players, they’re well coached and they do what they’re going to do and do it well. We’ve got to be able to match their physicality and exceed it as well. Our execution just has to be on point.”

ALOUETTES (10-2-1) AT REDBLACKS (8-4-1)

STREAKING: Montreal has won six straight games in this rivalry and their last nine visits to Ottawa.

FIRST IS BEST: The Redblacks have opened the scoring six times in 2024 and have not lost any of those games (5-0-1). When Montreal has scored first this season they are 7-1.

BEASTS OF THE EAST: The Alouettes are 4-1 against Eastern Division foes while Ottawa is 2-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.