The next generation of CFL talent will get their chance to join the league, as the 2025 CFL Draft is set to unfold in Toronto next Tuesday on TSN and TSN+.

You can watch the draft LIVE on TSN1 and TSN3, or stream it live on TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 6:00p.m. ET / 3:00p.m. PT.

The Calgary Stampeders control the top pick in the draft, owing to their 5-12-1 record from a season ago.

The team moved on from quarterback Jake Maier in the regular season a year ago, but acquired pivot Vernon Adams Jr. in a trade with the BC Lions over the off-season.

That leaves a lot of options for which direction general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson can go with the pick.

“Yeah … we got needs,” said Dickenson via The Calgary Herald at the CFL Draft Combine in March. “I think how you do in the Canadian draft is going to take your team a long way.

“So picking higher than we have in the past, we just want to make sure to make it count and find some good players.”

The top prospect in the draft is Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who led Indiana to a spot in NCAA's College Football Playoffs last year.

Whether or not the 24-year-old QB is selected in the NFL Draft on April 24 will have a major impact on the top of the CFL Draft a week later. Many mock drafts have the Canadian signal caller being selected in the late rounds, which would likely push Rourke to the NFL and open Taylor Elgersma as potentially the top Canadian quarterback available.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are scheduled to make the second selection, followed by the Ottawa Redblacks, Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Montreal Alouettes to round out the top 5 picks.

You can track the progress of the CFL Draft with TSN's CFL Draft Tracker here.

