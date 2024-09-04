With Labour Day in the rear view mirror, the CFL season now moves into another gear with eight weeks remaining on the schedule before the playoffs.

Week 14 in the CFL features the first triple-header of the season on Saturday, highlighted by the annual Banjo Bowl.

See below for what's on tap for a great weekend of CFL football.

Friday at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App

Nathan Rourke BC Lions

After picking up his first win of the season last weekend, Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke will get his fourth consecutive start on Friday against the CFL-leading Montreal Alouettes.

The 26-year-old threw for 325 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's win over the Ottawa Redblacks and will need another performance like that to beat the defending Grey Cup champion Alouettes.

The Als, who are coming off a bye, have won five straight games. Veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo threw for 336 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his return to the lineup in Week 12 against the Edmonton Elks, following a six week absence.

Saturday at 1pm ET/10am PT on TSN3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App

Chad Kelly Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts will attempt to get back on track in the opening of Saturday's triple-header as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa Redblacks for the first time this season.

The Argos dropped a Labour Day clash with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Monday while the Redblacks were pounded by the Lions.

Ottawa was undefeated in six straight games before their loss to BC, placing second in the East Division behind Montreal.

This game could go a long way in determining second place in the East Division which would have home field advantage for the opening round of the Grey Cup playoffs.

Saturday at 3pm ET/Noon PT on CTV

Zach Collaros Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers edged the Saskatchewan Roughriders, 35-33, in a thriller in Regina on Sunday for their fourth straight victory.

The two prairie rivals will go head-to-head again on Saturday in the annual Banjo Bowl from Winnipeg.

The game can be seen exclusively on CTV.

Winnipeg has won the last four Banjo Bowls over the Roughriders, all in routs. The Bombers beat the Riders 35-10 in 2019, 33-9 in 2021, 54-20 in 2022 and 51-6 last season.

All-time, the Blue Bombers own a 12-7 record against the Roughriders in 19 Banjo Bowls.

After a hot start to the season, the Roughriders are desperate as they haven't picked up a win since beating the Blue Bombers on July 19, losing five games and tying the Redblacks on Aug. 8.

Saturday at 7pm ET/4pm PT across the TSN Network, TSN.ca and the TSN App

Jake Maier Calgary Stampeders

The Battle of Alberta concludes Week 14 in the CFL as the Edmonton Elks host the Calgary Stampeders from Commonwealth Stadium.

Both sides will be looking to stay out of the basement in the West Division with a victory.

The Elks downed the Stamps 35-20 last week in Calgary for their fourth win in the last five games after dropping seven straight games to start the season.

Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson was dynamic in last week's win, throwing for 486 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while Jake Maier tossed for 297 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions for the Stampeders.

Tre Ford, who looked impressive behind centre for Edmonton before going down with an injury in Week 10, could be ready to return to action this Saturday, however he might find it difficult to get playing time with the recent strong play of Bethel-Thompson.

Calgary has lost three straight games.