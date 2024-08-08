Ottawa Redblacks starting quarterback Dru Brown left Thursday's Week 10 opener against the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders early in the second quarter with a leg injury and did not return to action.

After the game, Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce told the media that he doesn't believe the injury to Brown is serious or involves any structural damage.

Brown was hit by Roughriders defensive lineman Miles Brown, who received a roughing the passer penalty on the play.

Dustin Crum replaced Brown behind centre and threw for 55 yards as the Redblacks and Roughriders battled to a 22-22 tie following a dramatic back-and-forth overtime period.

In his first season with the Redblacks, the 27-year-old Brown led the Redblacks to a 5-2 record, throwing for 1,881 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions over seven games entering Thursday's contest.