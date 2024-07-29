It appears it may be time for the winless Edmonton Elks to make a change at quarterback heading into this week’s clash against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina.

You can watch the game Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who has started every game for the 0-7 Elks this season, struggled Sunday against the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats, throwing for just 85 yards with an interception.

The Elks recorded minus-five yards of offence in the third quarter, which forced interim head coach Jarious Jackson, who took over for Chris Jones earlier this month, to make a change behind centre.

Enter Tre Ford.

ContentId(1.2155016): Ford comes on for MBT and finds Gittens Jr. for the Elks' first touchdown of the game

The 26-year-native of Niagara Falls, Ont., had made just one completion for four yards in 2024 prior to Sunday’s game, but gave the few remaining fans at Commonwealth Stadium a bit of a show before the final whistle blew.

Ford completed 10 of his 15 pass attempts for 121 yards and three touchdowns as the Elks outscored the Ticats 20-10 in the final quarter, losing 44-28.

“It was just fun again,” Ford said after the game. “I haven’t played football in a long time. It was fun just to go out there and play good and try to gel with the guys on the go.”

Ford didn’t play a snap under former coach Jones this season before he was fired on July 15.

Selected by the Elks with the eighth-overall pick in 2022, the University of Waterloo product showed plenty of promise last season as well, his sophomore campaign in the CFL.

With the Elks sitting at 0-8, Ford took over starting quarterback duties in Week 10 and picked up Edmonton’s first two wins of the season in Weeks 11 and 12, snapping the franchise’s historic 22-game home losing streak in the process.

Ford finished the 2023 season with a 4-6 record, throwing for 2,069 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Despite the strong numbers, Jones, who also served as the team’s general manager, elected to sign veteran pivot Bethel-Thompson in January. The 36-year-old quarterback has thrown for 1,788 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions alongside a completion percentage of 69 per cent this season.

Here’s a look at Elks’ quarterback records under Jones since 2022:

Tre Ford: 5-8

Taylor Cornelius: 3-16

Jarret Doege: 0-1

Nick Arbuckle: 0-3

McLeod Bethel-Thompson: 0-5

With Jones out of the picture and a strong fourth quarter against the Ticats, one would think the Elks could be ready to give Ford full starting pivot duties going forward.

“It’s got to be him [Ford] in Saskatchewan next week,” said TSN football analyst Glen Suitor after Sunday’s game. “I just don’t see there’s any way it will be anybody else.”

The Elks are the only winless team in the CFL and own an 11-46 record since the start of the 2021 campaign.