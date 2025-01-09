Veteran quarterback Jake Maier has agreed to a one-year deal with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The Roughriders had acquired the negotiation rights to Maier from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for an eighth-round draft pick in the 2025 CFL Draft in a trade on Dec. 23.

Maier took over as the primary starter in Calgary midway through the 2022 campaign, but the team went another direction during the 2024 season before completing a deal with the BC Lions to acquire Vernon Adams to be the quarterback of the future earlier in the off-season.

In 18 games last season (15 starts), Maier completed 357 of 494 passes for 3,841 yards, with 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Calgary missed the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after finishing in last place in the West Division with a 5-12-1 record last year.

Maier has played his entire four-season CFL career in Calgary, leading the team to three playoff appearances with 11,685 passing yards, 60 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.

Now he joins a Roughriders team that finished second in the West with a 9-8-1 record and bowed out to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final. Maier figures to compete for the starting job with pivot Trevor Harris, who signed a one-year extension to stay in Saskatchewan on Dec. 6.