REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders won the battle of backup quarterbacks Saturday by defeating the B.C. Lions 37-18 at Mosaic Stadium.

Jake Maier, replacing injured starter Trevor Harris, made his first start for the Riders while Jeremiah Masoli started for the Lions for the second straight week with Nathan Rourke sidelined with an oblique injury.

The victory improves Saskatchewan’s record to 4-0, while the Lions drop to 1-3.

Saskatchewan tailback A.J. Ouellette, a prized free-agent signing last season, had his first 100-yard rushing game for the Riders, gaining 139 yards on 23 carries. His previous single game high for the Riders was 98 yards on 20 carries in a 36-20 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on June 23, 2024.

Taking a 16-7 lead into the third quarter, the Riders opened the second half with a 10-play, 69-yard scoring drive that ate up half of the quarter. Ouellette capped the drive with a nine-yard carry around the left end for a touchdown, increasing the Riders lead to 22-7. The Riders came up short on a two-point conversion attempt.

The Riders sealed the victory with 11 consecutive points in the fourth quarter, After a single from punter Joe Couch, his second of the game, and Lauther’s fourth field goal, Maier hit Del Duncan-Busby on a 42-yard touchdown pass with 3:16 left in the game to make the scored 34-10 for the Riders.

The fourth quarter scoring was set up by two interceptions from the Saskatchewan defence with Rolan Milligan and Antoine Brooks making the turnovers.

B.C.'s James Butler scored on a four-yard run with 2:09 left in the game. He then scored the ensuing two-point convert to cut the Saskatchewan lead to 34-18. Butler also eclipsed the 100-yard mark, gaining 115 yards on 15 carries.

Lauther, who struggled in the first three games of the season making just four of eight field goals, kicked his fifth field goal of the game with six seconds left. The kick, from 25 yards, made the scored 37-18.

The first half was a tale of two quarters. The Riders controlled play in the first quarter, taking a 6-0 lead on two field goals by Lauther.

The Lions found their footing in the second quarter and took a 7-6 lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Masoli to Keon Hatcher. The play completed a six-play, 99-yard drive that included 53 yards rushing on three carries by Butler.

Although the Riders regained the lead on Lauther’s third field goal of the half, the Lions appeared to be poised to score in the dying seconds of the half. On a first-down play on the Saskatchewan 29-yard line, Masoli tried to connect with Hatcher on the far sideline. Saskatchewan cornerback Tevaughn Campbell jumped the route and had clear sailing to the B.C. end zone. The 89-yard return, coming on the final play of the half, put the Riders on top 16-7.

It was quite the turn of events for the Lions, who appeared to have scored on a 44-yard pass from Masoli to Justin McInnis three plays earlier. However, an offside penalty against McInnis negated the touchdown.

Both teams ran the ball well in the half with Butler totalling 92 yards on 11 carries while Ouellette gained 79 yards on eight carries for the Riders.

Maier finished 13 of 23 passing for 170 yards and one touchdown, while Masoli completed 16 of 29 passes for 173 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

UP NEXT

Lions: Visit the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, July 5.

Roughriders: Host the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, July 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2025.