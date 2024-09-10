Jake Maier was back taking the majority of first-team snaps at practice for the Calgary Stampeders on Tuesday after being benched last week.

Logan Bonner started Calgary's 37-16 loss to the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, completing 21 of 36 passes for 284 yards with five interceptions and no touchdowns.

TSN's Salim Valji notes that Matt Shiltz also took some first-team reps Tuesday, while Bonner was running the scout team.

Maier, 27, struggled badly against the Elks on Labour Day, throwing four interceptions in the loss. Over his past three starts, Maier has thrown just two touchdowns to five interceptions as the Stampeders have been outscored 105-74.

For the season, Maier has thrown for 2,921 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Stampeders enter this week's clash against the CFL-leading Montreal Alouettes (LIVE Saturday on TSN) sitting last in the West Division and outside the playoff picture.

“I need to step back and figure out what is going to resonate and who is going to listen and who is willing to put in the hard work,” Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said after Saturday's blowout loss. “It’s not going to change overnight, though. Right now we are not a good football team, we are not doing a lot of things well. We are doing very little well.”