TORONTO - Hamilton Tiger-Cats cornerback Jamal Peters, Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris and the B.C. Lions offensive line earned top honours Tuesday in the CFL's weekly honour roll.

Peters was the top defensive player, earning a grade of 90.9 both overall and in coverage snaps in Hamilton's 23-20 win over Ottawa. Peters had two tackles and two interceptions -- his third career game with multiple picks -- to solidify the Ticats' third straight victory.

Harris was the top offensive player, registering a grade of 87.9 in Saskatchewan's 24-10 loss to Calgary. Harris completed 36-of-44 passes for 425 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

The Lions' offensive line had a grade of 64.6 for its play in B.C.'s 32-14 win over Edmonton. The unit's top three performers were Jarell Broxton and Ilm Manning (both 73.0) and Chris Schleuger (62.9).

Broxton earned the top individual honour among offensive linemen.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, an American sports analytics company.

The other individual winners included: B.C. running back James Butler (85.1); Saskatchewan receiver Joe Robustelli (86.1); Calgary defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings (79.5); Edmonton linebacker Nick Anderson (82.1); Ottawa returner Kalil Pimpleton (78.8); Stampeders punter Mark Vassett (73.9) and Roughriders special-teams player Jaxon Ford (84.6).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.