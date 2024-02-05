Offensive tackle Jemarcus Hardrick is set to sign a two-deal deal with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The deal will pay Hardrick $230,500 in each season with a $120,000 signing bonus, making him the highest paid American offensive tackle in the CFL.

Hardrick, 33, has played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers since 2016 and was the team's nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2023. The Fort Scott, Nebraska native began his CFL career with the BC Lions in 2014 and previously played one season with the Riders in 2015, starting in eight games.

He was a CFL all-star in 2021 and 2023 and a two-time Grey Cup champion with the Bombers in 2019 and 2021.