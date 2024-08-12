Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli hasn’t started a game since 2023 due to ACL and Achilles injuries, but the veteran quarterback will be thrust back into the spotlight this week as he will start the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Calgary Stampeders.

The 35-year-old is grateful for the opportunity to start and hopes to keep the team’s current momentum going, as they have gone unbeaten in their past four games.

“Just grateful that the coaches trust me. That's why I'm here. I've been working hard, chipping away at it and getting better and hoping to keep this momentum with the team going,” Masoli told the media on Sunday.

“We've got a great group with some really good momentum right now. We know that and it's on us to keep building and keep getting better every week,” said Masoli. “We've got a tremendously talented team and we're working on our mental aspects to back all of that up to propel ourselves forward to where we want to go.”

The San Francisco native signed with the Redblacks in 2022. In his five games with Ottawa, Masoli has thrown for 1,120 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Head coach Bob Dyce said starter Dru Brown will not be out for a long time, but is glad to have an experienced signal caller like Masoli to step up and take the reigns.

“At the end of the day this is why we signed a guy like Jeremiah. He's got great experience in this league,” Dyce told TSN Radio. “He's worked with our offensive coordinator [Tommy Condell] for years. He's been able to step in and have big games, whether he's a starter or a backup."

Dyce said Masoli did not enter last week’s tie against the Saskatchewan Roughriders because he hasn’t had many opportunities to practice with the first-team offence since returning from the six-game injured list. Both Dyce and Masoli believe a full week of practice should knock off most of the rust.

“It's more a matter of making sure we have the number of reps Jeremiah needs to be ready. So just kind of leaning into why I didn't put him into the game on the weekend, to give him an opportunity to work with the ones to do everything you can to have success. With a week full of practice, we hope that Jeremiah gives us the best opportunity to win this game,” said Dyce.

“You've got a little rust. You’ve got to take a hit. Just the little things you need when you're not in, like communication. But that stuff comes back pretty quickly when you're in there,” said Masoli. “This is my first time really throwing to the No. 1 guys so it's going to come with reps and seeing it and doing it.”

Despite not playing in relief last week, Masoli says he is ready for whatever role the team has in mind for him.

“If my number is called, I'm ready. Whatever the team needed."