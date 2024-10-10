Jeremiah Masoli took starting reps in practice Thursday as the Ottawa Redblacks get set for their Monday matchup with the Montreal Alouettes.

The Redblacks were on a bye in Week 18 after Masoli started the team's Week 17 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, which Dru Brown missed due to an ankle injury.

Ottawa has clinched their playoff spot and can't catch the Alouettes for the bye in the East Division. The Toronto Argonauts are a half game back of the Redblacks in the race to host the East semifinal.

After making just five combined appearances for Ottawa during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Masoli has played in nine games for the Redblacks in 2024. The 35-year-old pivot has connected on 83 of 116 pass attempts for 933 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Brown, 27, last played in Week 16, exiting at halftime against the Montreal Alouettes as he struggled to play through injury. He has thrown for 3,114 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Redblacks have lost three straight games entering Monday's matchup, which is the first of three games left on their schedule before the playoffs.