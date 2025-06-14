Johnson's late TD lifts unbeaten Roughriders to win over Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON - Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris connected with wide receiver KeeSean Johnson for a fourth-quarter touchdown to lift the visitors to a 28-23 win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

The Roughriders busted open a 20-20 tie with a 15-yard strike to Johnson with 7:17 remaining.

Marc Liegghio made his third field goal to push Hamilton to within four points with 4:19 left.

Johnson made eight catches for 124 yards, while Harris went 26 of 37 for 295 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Hamilton's Bo Levi Mitchell went 26 of 40, also with a touchdown and interception. He connected with Kenny Lawlor eight times for 162 yards.

Saskatchewan (2-0) running back A.J. Ouellette answered Mitchell's first-quarter strike with a 47-yard touchdown run with 3:28 remaining in the second. But the extra point was missed.

The Tiger-Cats (0-2) led 7-6 at halftime and the Roughriders enjoyed a 17-10 advantage after three quarters.

The home side tied the game 36 seconds into the final quarter on a one-yard keeper from Ante Milanovic-Litre, a touchdown set up by a 39-yard catch from Lawlor to Saskatchewan's one-yard line.

TAKEAWAYS

Roughriders: Placekicker Brett Lauther endured a horrible first outing, missing wide-right on three field-goal attempts and whiffing on an extra point.

Tiger-Cats: Defensive back Stavros Katsantonis deflected a Harris pass for an interception from Jonathan Moxey at Hamilton's 36.

KEY MOMENT

Saskatchewan defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. intercepted Mitchell for a 64-yard pick-six for a go-ahead score, 3:04 into the second half.

KEY STAT

Mitchell missed a chance to notch his 100th win in his 143rd start to move into a tie with Matt Dunigan on the all-time CFL list.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Visit the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Tiger-Cats: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2025