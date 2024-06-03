Jonas Brothers to perform at 111th Grey Cup halftime show

The Jonas Brothers are coming to Canada.

The American musical trio - including Nick, Joe, and Kevin - will perform the halftime show at the 111th Grey Cup at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, the CFL announced on Monday.

“After bringing The Tour to Vancouver last November, we were so excited for the opportunity to return and perform at the Grey Cup this November,” said the Jonas Brothers in a press release.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on tour in support of 2023's The Album which will wrap up in mid-October, about a month before their performance at the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show.

The Jonas Brothers have released six albums, starting with their debut album in 2006, named It's About Time. They have sold 20 million albums worldwide, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits and have been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Green Day performed at the Grey Cup halftime show last year at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.