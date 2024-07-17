Ka’Deem Carey is making himself at home in his new digs with the Toronto Argonauts.

The 31-year-old running back joined the Argonauts last off-season on a one-year contract and has 363 rushing yards with two touchdowns through five games so far this season.

Carey spent the first four seasons of his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders and said that the transition to living in Toronto has been great.

“It’s been a joy, a true blessing, and where I’m supposed to be,” Carey told TSN1050’s First Up on Wednesday. “There’s an adjustment with it being a big city and the traffic, but it’s one of the best places I’ve ever ate food.”

Carey has been one of the most dominant running backs in the CFL throughout his five-season career. He was named a CFL All-Star in 2022 after rushing for 1,088 yards with 10 touchdowns on 164 carries and a CFL West All-Star in both 2021 and 2022.

However, Carey was limited to nine games last season after sustaining a foot injury in the Stampeders’ season opener. He went on to rush for 476 yards with no touchdowns.

After star running back A.J. Ouellette left the Argonauts for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in free agency, Toronto became a natural fit for Carey.

“I feel like a kid right now,” said Carey. “I love the play calls that the coaches have given me and I’m starting to feel myself again. This offensive line has given me a good push up front. They’re keeping me upright, and they’re keeping me healthy.”

One of the biggest differences Carey has found between Calgary and Toronto is the benefit of playing at BMO Field in Toronto. The Argonauts’ home stadium uses grass for its football field while Calgary’s McMahon Stadium uses turf.

Carey believes moving to a grass field could end up being a difference in keeping him healthy this season.

“Getting off the Calgary turf and getting onto grass [at BMO Field] has maybe made a bit of a difference,” said Carey. “When I played on Turf in Calgary, you’d get street burn. You’d have scrapes all over your body and it’s like a car wreck.

“Landing on this grass is like you’re landing on a pillow. You don’t have as many scratches and your shins aren’t all bloody. It’s different for sure.”

Carey got his first experience of one of the major Argonaut rivalries after taking on the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes twice this season. Toronto fell to the Alouettes 30-20 in their first meeting on June 28.

The Argonauts took their revenge on Thursday, handing Montreal their first loss of the season 37-18, with Carey leading the way by rushing for 94 yards.

Carey will now get his first shot at Toronto’s other big rival, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, for the first time on Saturday. The Tiger-Cats are sitting at the bottom of the East Division with a 0-5 record and will be salivating at a chance to get their first win against their QEW rivals.

“I always love the rivalries, I always embrace it and it brings out the best in players,” said Carey. “I’ve heard this is one of the best of the best, so I’m excited to embrace it. I’m not waiting for them to beat us this time [like against Montreal]. I’m just going to embrace the rivalry and go out there, give it all I got, and punch them in the mouth.”