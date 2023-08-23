Calgary Stampeders running back Ka'Deem Carey and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis were each limited in Wednesday's practice: Lewis is unlikely to playu Friday, while Carey has been ruled out, per TSN's Salim Valji.

Carey and Lewis were spotted doing drills on the sidelines but did not participate alongside the first team, Valji reports.

Carey, 30, has played in three games this season - he missed seven games with a leg injury earlier in the season. He has run for 115 yards on 24 carries this season. He ran for 1,088 yards on 164 carries last season to lead the CFL.

Lewis joined the Stampeders ahead of this season after spending five years in the NFL. In six games this year with Calgary, Lewis has 14 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.

He has been used primarily in the return game - he has 34 punt returns for 488 yards this year.

Calgary has struggled to a 3-7 record, fourth in the West Division. They face a tough test on Friday as they travel to Toronto to take on the CFL-leading Argonauts.