Keeping Elks' Rankin in check a stiff test for Argonauts' defence

The Toronto Argonauts' defence faces a stiff challenge Saturday afternoon.

Toronto (4-8) hosts the Edmonton Elks (5-7) in an important game for both teams. The Alberta crew comes in following a 31-19 home win over the Calgary Stampeders as Justin Rankin rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Rankin stands fourth in CFL rushing with 688 yards (5.9-yard average per carry) with six TDs and a CFL-high 10 runs of 20-plus yards. But the five-foot-10, 215-pound dynamo is also Edmonton's leading receiver with 43 catches for 533 yards (12.4-yard average) and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Toronto is ranked last against the run (108.3 yards per game) and sixth in average yards per carry (5.2). The Argos are also eighth in offensive points surrendered (27.6 per game) and average yards per game (7.13) but Edmonton is ninth overall in second-down conversions (43.8 per cent) and second-down conversions allowed (52.7 per cent).

That last figure could be bad news considering the roll Toronto's offence is on.

Quarterback Nick Arbuckle, who will make a 13th straight start, has completed 166-of-224 passes (74.1 per cent) for 2,137 yards with 14 TDs and two interceptions over his last six starts. Toronto is 3-3 over that stretch, including two straight wins.

Overall, Arbuckle has completed 316-of-434 passes (72.8 per cent, third-best in CFL) for league-high 3,828 yards with 23 TDs (second overall) and 10 interceptions. The 31-year-old is also tops in 30-yard completions (24) despite being sacked a league-high 32 times.

Arbuckle has had some help in Toronto's last two wins as Spencer Brown has rushed for 175 yards and a TD on 29 carries (6.03-yard average). The Argos still rank last overall running the ball (56.6 yards per game), but defences must now account for Brown.

Toronto is expected to again be without receiving leader Damonte Coxie (head), but the return of Makai Polk helps lessen that loss somewhat. And in the Argos' exciting 35-33 win over Hamilton on Labour Day — the last time the club played — Dejon Brissett's 62-yard reception in the dying seconds set up Lirim Hajrullahu's game-winning 11-yard field goal.

Edmonton is 4-3 with veteran Cody Fajardo under centre. The 2023 Grey Cup MVP with Montreal is the league's most accurate passer (75.8 per cent) and led the Elks past Toronto 28-20 on Aug. 15 at Commonwealth Stadium, a game that saw Rankin run for 92 yards and a TD while registering five catches for 87 yards.

Former Argo Javon Leake leads the CFL in all-purpose yards (1,635 — 136.3 per game). He's second in punt returns (48 for 647 yards _ 13.5-yard average) with two TDs and five returns over 30 yards, both league highs, but is battling an unknown illness.

Toronto is currently tied with Ottawa (4-8) for third in the East Division, two points behind second-place Montreal (5-7). Edmonton is tied with B.C. (5-7) for fourth in the West, just two points behind third-place Winnipeg (6-6).

Toronto is 2-4, both at home and versus the West Division. Edmonton is 4-2 facing East Division rivals but 2-4 on the road.

Pick: Toronto.

---

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday night)

At Hamilton, the Ticats (7-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with last week's 26-9 road win in Montreal. Greg Bell ran for 154 yards and a TD as part of a 234-yard rushing performance. Ticats receiver Kenny Lawler faces his former team for the first time. The big question for Winnipeg is who will play quarterback with incumbent Zach Collaros (neck) hurt. If veteran Chris Streveler plays, the Bombers could pose a definite rushing threat with him and Brady Oliveira (657 yards, 5.3-yard average).

Pick: Hamilton.

---

Ottawa Redblacks versus B.C. Lions (Friday night)

At Vancouver, Ottawa looks for the home-and-home sweep following last week's 34-33 comeback win on Dustin Crum's 10-yard TD pass to Eugene Lewis with 17 seconds remaining. With Dru Brown (knee) still limited in practice, Crum could make another start for the Redblacks. B.C., which has lost two straight, leads the CFL in offensive scoring (27.7 points per game) and fewest passing yards allowed (263.9) but is last in offensive points allowed (27.8) and second-last against the run (107.6 yards per game).

Pick: B.C.

---

Montreal Alouettes versus Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday night)

At Regina, the Riders (10-2) have the CFL's best record and sit atop the West Division, four points ahead of idle Calgary (8-4) after consecutive wins over Winnipeg. Saskatchewan is a stellar 5-0 versus East Division rivals but Montreal counters with a defence that's third in fewest offensive points allowed (23.7 per game). Still, the Als have lost five straight and are 2-5 against Western rivals. Veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson comes off the injured list but is only 1-4 as a starter this season.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Last week: 0-4.

Overall: 32-22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2025.