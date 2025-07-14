Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly was absent as the team held a walkthrough on Monday ahead of Thursday's clash with the Montreal Alouettes.

Kelly remains in Buffalo as he rehabs his leg injury suffered last fall. Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie last week it was possible that Kelly would dress for Thursday's game, but was more likely to suit up in Week 8.

The 31-year-old incurred his injury in the third quarter of last year's East Final, when defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his right leg. Kelly was taken off on a stretcher and revealed later that night on social media he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula, forcing him to undergo surgery. If he were to return in Week 7, he would make his 2025 debut at Percival Molson Stadium, the same place he suffered the initial fractures.

Kelly started eight regular season games for Toronto a season ago, after missing the first nine due to a suspension for violating the league's gender-based violence policy. The Buffalo, New York native completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions

He started every game the year prior, where he collected Most Outstanding Performer honours in 2023.

In Kelly's absence, it's been Nick Arbuckle taking over.

The reigning Grey Cup MVP has thrown for 1,449 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The Argonauts sit third in the East Division at 1-4, behind only the 1-5 Ottawa Redblacks. Montreal is tied for first in the division at 3-2, alongside the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.