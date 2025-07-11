Kickoff in Stampeders-Roughriders delayed due to air quality

The Canadian Football League has delayed kickoff of Friday's game between the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders due to air quality concerns in Regina.

The game was originally supposed to start at 9pm ET/7pm CT, and is now scheduled to start past 10:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT.

The league said in a news release they will continue to evaluate conditions leading up to kickoff.

"The decision to delay the game was jointly made by the league, the competing teams and the CFL Players’ Association. The league will continue to monitor the situation in Regina. Should the status of the game change, further updates will be provided. The Weather Protocol was developed by the CFL and the league’s Management Council to address in-game situations where the safety of players, officials and fans may be affected by inclement weather."

The Roughriders enter Friday's Week 6 opener as the only undefeated team remaining in the league at 4-0. The Stamps are right behind them at 3-1 and are tied with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the second best record in the West Division.

Watch the game once it kicks off LIVE Friday night on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App. You can also see a Data Enhanced stream LIVE on TSN+. Pre-game coverage will begin at 9pm ET/7pm CT.

More to come.