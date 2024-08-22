Indiana University quarterback Kurtis Rourke is the top-ranked prospect in the Fall edition of the Canadian Football League Scouting Bureau released on Thursday. The native of Oakville, Ont. and younger brother of B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is in the No. 1 spot among players eligible for the 2025 CFL Draft.

Rourke, 23, committed to Indiana last December after five seasons with the Ohio Bobcats. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 as he weighed his options between returning for another NCAA season or declare for the NFL Draft.

He threw for 2,207 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games last season.

In 2022, he earned the Mid-American Conference's Offensive Player of the Year award with 3,256 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games. During his five seasons in Athens, Ohio, Rourke threw for 7,650 yards, 50 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The rest of the CFL's Top 20 list goes as follows:

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: FALL EDITION

Rank | Name | Position | School | Hometown

1 | Kurtis Rourke | QB | Indiana | Oakville, Ont.

2 | Damien Alford | WR | Utah | Montreal, Que.

3 | Paris Shand | DL | LSU | Toronto, Ont.

4 | Eric Schon | OL | Duke | Barrie, Ont.

5 | Jackson Findlay | DB | Western | North Vancouver, B.C.

6 | Nolan Ulm | WR | Eastern Washington | Kelowna, B.C.

7 | Akheem Mesidor | DL | Miami | Ottawa, Ont.

8 | Isaiah Bagnah | DL | BYU | Lethbridge, Alta.

9 | Wesley Bailey | DL | Rutgers | Ottawa, Ont.

10 | Keelan White | WR | Montana | North Vancouver, B.C.

11 | Jett Elad | DB | UNLV | Mississauga, Ont.

12 | Rene Konga | DL | Louisville | Ottawa, Ont.

13 | Devynn Cromwell | DB | Texas Tech | Toronto, Ont.

14 | Jeremiah Ojo | DL | Montreal | Montreal, Que.

15 | Devin Veresuk | LB | Windsor | Windsor, Ont.

16 | Nate Martey | DL | Arkansas State | Ottawa, Ont.

17 | Erik Andersen | OL | Western | London, Ont.

18 | Harold Miessan | LB | Montreal | Montreal, Que.

19 | Darien Newell | DL | Queen’s | Brampton, Ont.

20 | Jaylen Smith | DB | North Texas | Hamilton, Ont.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year: in the fall, winter and spring.