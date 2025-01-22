Indiana University quarterback Kurtis Rourke holds the No. 1 ranking in the winter edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau released on Wednesday.

The Oakville, Ont., native leads all prospects eligible to be selected in the upcoming CFL Draft.

Rourke finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting after he led Indiana to the College Football Playoff and set Indiana's single-season passing touchdown record (29) and had the fifth-most passing yards in school history with 3,042.

He spent five seasons in the NCAA, four with Ohio and one with Indiana. In 36 college games, he made 33 starts and passed for 10,693 yards and 79 touchdowns and 13 rushing majors.

CFL Scouting Bureau: Winter Edition

​(Rank (Previous) | Name | POS | School | Hometown)

1 (1) | Kurtis Rourke | QB | Indiana | Oakville, Ont.

2 (3) | Paris Shand | DL | Louisiana State | Toronto

3 (–) | Elic Ayomanor | WR | Stanford | Medicine Hat, Alta.

4 (8) | Isaiah Bagnah | DL | BYU | Lethbridge, Alta.

5 (10) | Keelan White | WR | Montana | North Vancouver, B.C.

6 (20) | Jaylen Smith | LB | North Texas | Hamilton, Ont.

7 (14) | Jeremiah Ojo | DL | Montreal | Montreal

8 (5) | Jackson Findlay | DB | Western | North Vancouver, B.C.

9 (–) | Hayden Harris | DL | Montana | Mill Creek, Wash.

10 (17) | Erik Andersen | OL | Western | London, Ont.

11 (–) | Christopher Fortin | OL | Connecticut | Saint-René, Que.

12 (–) | Ali Saad | DL | Bowling Green | Windsor, Ont.

13 (19) | Darien Newell | DL | Queen’s | Brampton, Ont.

14 (16) | Nate Martey | DL | Arkansas State | Ottawa

15 (15) | Devin Veresuk | LB | Windsor | Windsor, Ont.

16 (–) | Ethan Jordan | WR | Wilfrid Laurier | Chatham, Ont.

17 (–) | Samuel Carson | OL | Louisiana at Monroe | Calgary

18 (–) | Isaiah Knight | RB | UBC | Ottawa

19 (–) | Nate Beauchemin | DB | Calgary | Kelowna, B.C.

20 (–) | Taylor Elgersma | QB | Wilfrid Laurier | London, Ont.

The CFL Scouting Bureau is comprised of CFL scouts, player personnel directors and general managers from the league's nine teams and releases its rankings three times a year (fall, winter and spring) leading up to the draft.