CALGARY - CFL all-star linebacker Adam Bighill will make his Calgary Stampeders debut exactly one year after a major knee injury.

Bighill has been activated for Monday's Labour Day game in Calgary against the Edmonton Elks.

The 36-year-old Bighill, who has won the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player award three times in his career, was signed to Calgary's practice roster in June after six years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Bighill was instrumental in helping the Blue Bombers end a 28-year Grey Cup drought in 2019 and in winning another in 2021.

He had season-ending knee surgery after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament in Winnipeg's Labour Day weekend game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders last year.

The Blue Bombers released him in the off-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2025.