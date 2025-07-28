Preparation ensured Jacob Roberts was ready when the Calgary Stampeders needed him most.

The second-year linebacker leads Calgary in total tackles (43), which also leaves him tied for third in the CFL. Not bad, considering Roberts began the season as a backup before stepping in at weakside linebacker after middle linebacker Marquel Lee (bicep) was hurt in the Stampeders 29-19 win in Toronto on June 14.

The six-foot-one, 228-pound Roberts had 14 total tackles (four defensive, 10 special teams) in six games last season after signing with Calgary on Aug. 24, 2024. This year, though, he had the benefit of a full training camp with the Stamps.

"Last year I came in pretty late and was kind of behind learning the system," he said. "This is my first full year, it was my first training camp so I got ahead in the playbook.

"I learned as much as i could so I could go out there and be the best player I could be for this defence."

Roberts, 23, began the '25 season behind Canadian Micah Teitz at weakside linebacker. But when Lee went down, Teitz moved to middle linebacker and Roberts replaced him.

Roberts had a team-high eight tackles in last week's 23-21 loss to Montreal. The Stampeders (5-2) visit the Ottawa Redblacks (1-6) on Thursday night.

Montreal handed Calgary its first loss in four games. But the Stampeders have already recorded as many wins as they had in '24 (5-12-1) when they missed the CFL playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Calgary's biggest off-season move was acquiring veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the B.C. Lions. Adams has helped spearhead a Stampeders offence that entering action last week led the CFL in net yards (406.3/game) and rushing (130.5/game) and was tied for second in offensive TDs (16).

But Calgary's defence has done its part, helped also by the return of defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade (trade with Toronto) and addition of defensive back Damon Webb (free agency). Heading into last week's action, the Stampeders were first in fewest offensive points allowed (17.2 per game) and offensive TDs (seven) and second overall in fewest touchdown passes allowed (seven).

Last year, Calgary's defence was last overall against the run (125.6 yards/game) and eighth in both offensive points allowed (27.1) and net offensive yards (381.2).

"I think it's just preparation and trust," Roberts said of Calgary's defensive turnaround. "We built the trust in training camp and everyone put in a lot of effort to learn the playbook and schemes so when we got to the season from the pre-season, we gelled together.

"I just feel like it shows to the work we put in before the season started and the work we continue to put in now."

Roberts completed his collegiate career at Wake Forest in 2023, recording 83 tackles (10 for loss), six sacks and two forced fumbles while starting nine-of-12 games. He spent the previous three seasons at North Carolina A&T, posting 218 tackles (29.5 for loss), 9.5 sacks, five interceptions, a fumble recovery and six blocked kicks in 32 career contests.

"Jacob is a dynamic playmaking linebacker who is capitalizing on the opportunity to showcase his skills," said Kenny Kim of Summit Athletes, Roberts' Florida-based agent. "And it's resulting in a standout season so far.

"Truth be told, I firmly believe Jacob is only going to get better and develop into one of the league's best linebackers."

Roberts admits he knew little about Canada or the CFL before arriving in Calgary. And while he needed some time to get acclimated to a new city and playing a different game on a wider, longer field, Roberts feels the transition to both was seamless.

"Seeing all that motion for the first time, my thought was, 'Oh wow, I definitely have to get used to this,'" Roberts said. "But studying film and being out there in practice going against some of the best receivers in the league allows you to adjust faster and more easily.

"I'd say I adjusted pretty well."

Although he's now playing football for a living, Roberts said his outlook on the game hasn't changed.

"I approach this the same way I did in high school," he said. "I take football very seriously, I always play with a chip on my shoulder and feel like every time I step on the field I have something to prove.

"My mentality has never changed. I always strive to be the best player I can be on the field no matter where I'm at."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.