BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will get the start behind centre for Saturday's season finale against the CFL-leading Montreal Alouettes, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The 31-year-old began the 2024 season as the Lions' starter, but suffered a knee injury during a blowout loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Aug. 2.

Adams Jr. was one of better quarterbacks in the CFL before going down with his injury, throwing for 2,544 yards alongside 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

BC signed Nathan Rourke, who won the CFL Most Outstanding Canadian award in 2022 as a member of the Lions, just over a week later.

Over eight games, Rourke has not looked nearly as sharp as he did two years ago, throwing for 1,781 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Despite Rourke's struggles, Adams Jr.'s only game action since being healthy enough to play was throwing four completions for 75 yards and an interception during a backup appearance against the Toronto Argonauts on Sept. 14.

The Lions were hammered by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, 39-8, this past weekend to fall to 8-9 on the season, as Rourke threw for just 200 yards with a pair of interceptions.

Adams Jr., who signed a three-year extension with the Lions last off-season, took to social media on Monday to dismiss any potential "quarterback issue" with the team.

"I just want to say the BC Lions don’t have a 'quarterback issue'. As a team, WE need to be better in all three phases and make more plays going into the playoffs," Adams Jr. said. "I appreciate all the love and support but not one player is going to change all of this. Back to work! Go Lions!"

The Lions have already clinched a playoff spot and will play in the West Semifinal on Nov. 2 against a yet to be determined opponent.