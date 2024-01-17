VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed American punter Stefan Flintoft to an extension for the 2024 CFL season.

Flintoft was eligible to become a free agent next month.

The 28-year-old enters his fourth season with the Lions after finishing with 2023 with 95 punts for 4,439 yards (46.7-yard average) and 67 kickoffs for 4,144 yards (61.9-yard average).

Flintoft was signed to the Lions' practice roster after the team's 2021 training camp before taking over punting duties on the third week of the season.

He led the CFL with an average of 48.3 yards per punt and was third with a 37.3-yard net average that season, which earned him the Lions' nomination for outstanding special teams player.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.