The BC Lions have announced that they have restructured the contract of Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Rourke remains signed through the next two seasons.

“Nathan’s re-structured deal allows us to continue to build our roster for success this year and beyond,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden. “We’re excited to have him leading our offence and feel he’ll continue to ascend to the level we’ve seen him perform.”

After winning the C FL Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2022 with the Lions, Rourke made a run for the NFL, making stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons before re-signing with the Lions in August of 2024.

The 26-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., struggled in his return to the CFL, throwing for 1,781 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions over nine games last season.

Rourke lost his job to Vernon Adams Jr. late in the season as the Lions fell to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Division semifinal.

Adam Jr. was traded to the Calgary Stampeders in November as BC signaled that Rourke will be their No. 1 pivot heading into the 2025 CFL campaign.