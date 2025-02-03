Lions restructure contract with WR Hatcher a day after release

VANCOUVER - American Keon Hatcher Sr. is on the receiving end of a restructured contract with the B.C. Lions and will return for a fifth season with the CFL club.

The six-foot-one, 212-pound wide receiver caught 38 passes for 608 yards in 11 games last year, after returning in August from an Achilles injury.

He was named a CFL and West Division all-star in 2023 with 78 receptions for 1,226 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs. It was his second straight season eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark.

Before joining the Lions in 2021, Hatcher was a member of the Oakland Raiders to begin the 2018 NFL season, and later had practice squad stints with the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

The B.C. Lions finished third in the West last year with a 9-9 record and lost 28-19 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Division semifinal.