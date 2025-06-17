Lions' Rourke expected to take part in practice; game status unknown

According to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji, the current expectation is for BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to take part in the team's Day 1 practice on Tuesday, in some fashion.

He adds it's still too early to tell if Rourke will play in Saturday's home rematch against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but there is some optimism at this point in the week.

The pivot suffered a pulled oblique and was pulled midway through the fourth quarter of his team's 34-20 loss on Thursday.

Rourke went down awkwardly after releasing a pass, and could be seen grimacing in pain as he worked out on the sideline afterwards.

Rourke completed 12-of-27 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown with an interception before leaving the game. He also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

That inconsistent performance followed a brilliant showing in Week 1, when Rourke led the Lions to a victory over the Edmonton Elks and earned CFL Player of the Week honours after throwing for 324 yards and three touchdowns.