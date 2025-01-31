The BC Lions have signed All-Star wide receiver Justin McInnis to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

McInnis was scheduled to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

“Justin has evolved into an elite game-breaker in this league and we feel his ceiling can be even higher as we integrate our players into Buck Pierce’s offence,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

The 28-year-old Canadian is coming off a career 2024 season with the Lions, recording 92 receptions for a CFL-leading 1,469 yards and seven touchdowns. For his efforts, McInnis was named a CFL All-Star for the first time in his career.

It marked his second season in BC and fifth in the CFL after spending his first three years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In his career, McInnis has tallied 186 receptions for 2,755 yards and 14 touchdowns.

McInnis played his college football with Arkansas State.