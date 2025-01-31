The BC Lions are closing in on a contract extension with wide receiver Justin McInnis, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

"The two sides are very close to a deal," Lalji added.

The 28-year-old Canadian is coming off a career 2024 season with the Lions, recording 92 receptions for 1,469 yards and seven touchdowns. For his efforts, McInnis was named a CFL All-Star for the first time in his career.

It marked his second season in BC and fifth in the CFL after spending his first three years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In his career, McInnis has tallied 186 receptions for 2,755 yards and 14 touchdowns.

McInnis played his college football with Arkansas State.