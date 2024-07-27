TORONTO — Lirim Hajrullahu's 34-yard field goal in overtime earned the Toronto Argonauts a wild 16-14 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday night.

Hajrullahu connected for three points after Winnipeg's Sergio Castillo missed from 41 yards out on his club's first possession of overtime for a single.

Toronto (4-3) earned a second straight win but only its third victory in nine matchups against the Bombers.

Winnipeg (2-6) suffered a second straight loss and fell to 0-4 on the road this season. And while the Bombers return home, they'll host the rested B.C. Lions (5-2) on Thursday night.

Winnipeg's Zach Collaros hit Ontaria Wilson on a 55-yard TD strike at 11:02 of the fourth to make it 13-13. It came after Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill stopped Cameron Dukes on third-and-one at the visitors' 30-yard to force the turnover on downs with 5:18 remaining.

But Toronto's defence forced a crucial turnover on downs of its own. Instead of trying the go-ahead field goal, Winnipeg went for it on third-and-one but the Argos stopped Chris Streveler short of the first down on the home side's 21-yard line with 54 seconds to play.

After a scoreless third, Collaros was looking for Nic Demski but Toronto defender DaShaun Amos got his hand on the ball, which then bounced off Demski, allowing Tavarus McFadden to corral it. He raced 41 yards for the TD at 2:26 to break a 6-6 tie, delighting the BMO Field gathering of 14,994.

With Toronto's offence struggling through the contest, the defence anchored the team with three fumble recoveries and five sacks.

Collaros was 25-of-32 passing for 317 yards with a TD and interception.

Toronto's Nick Arbuckle completed 12-of-22 passes for 87 yards. He replaced starter Dukes in the second quarter.

Hajrullahu had two field goals and a convert in regulation for Toronto. Castillo kicked two field goals and a convert in regulation for Winnipeg.

Hajrullahu's 37-yard field goal at 12:14 of the second made it a 6-6 contest at halftime. Castillo had a shot to put Winnipeg up but missed from 42 yards out with 14 seconds remaining.

The score flattered Toronto as Winnipeg controlled the opening half, amassing 218 net offensive yards, compared to just 69 for the Argos. Collaros was a solid 15-of-20 passing for 169 yards but the Bombers' offence was plagued by two lost fumbles and Castillo's miss.

Dukes started at quarterback for Toronto but after completing three-of-four passes for 34 yards was replaced by Arbuckle in the second. Arbuckle fared worse as he completed three-of-five attempts for 16 yards.

Castillo's 40-yard boot at 8:06 earned Winnipeg a 6-3 advantage.

Castillo's 15-yard field goal at 9:57 of the first opened the scoring before Hajrullahu connected from 48 yards out at 4:41.

UP NEXT

Argonauts: Visit the Calgary Stampeders (3-4) on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Blue Bombers: Host the B.C. Lions (5-2) on Thursday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.