TORONTO — Lirim Hajrullahu's single on the game's final play earned Toronto a 20-19 home win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday in Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly's '24 debut.

Saskatchewan took possession at its eight-yard line but following a sack and incompletion had to punt from its one-yard line with 26 seconds remaining. Janarion Grant's 12-yard return put Toronto at the Riders' 37 with 16 seconds to play.

On second down, Hajrullahu set up a 40-yard field goal. He missed it but the ensuing single earned Toronto (6-4) the victory.

Saskatchewan (5-5-1) ran its winless streak to five games (0-4-1).

Kelly, 30, played his first game of the season after being reinstated, with conditions, by the CFL on Sunday. The league suspended Kelly on May 7 for Toronto's two exhibition games and at least its first nine regular-season contests for violating its gender-based violence policy.

It followed an independent investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former Argos strength-and-conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the team for wrongful dismissal. The lawsuit was settled in June through mediation.

A season-high BMO Field gathering of 19,327 took in the contest with the Canadian National Exhibition in full swing. The crowd -- Toronto's largest since 24,812 attended its first-ever game here -- gave Kelly a warm ovation when he was introduced.

Kelly, the CFL's top player last season, was in his first game since Toronto's 38-17 East Division final loss to Montreal last November. He showed definite rust at times, finishing 24-of-39 passing for 322 yards with an interception as the Argos missed numerous chances to cement the victory before Hajrullahu's kick.

One of the better ones was a flea flicker from Saskatchewan's 23-yard line late in the third. But Makai Polk had to slow down for Kelly's fluttering pass, allowing Riders defenders to converge and get the incompletion and force Hajrullahu's 30-yard field goal to open the fourth, pulling the Argos to within 16-13.

Aided by Grant's 48-yard punt return and a Riders' facemask penalty, Toronto drove to the Saskatchewan one-yard line. But after Kelly was stopped short on consecutive running plays, the Argos turned the ball over on downs a third time when Ka'Deem Carey was held out of the end zone.

Hajrullahu made it 16-16 with a 25-yard field goal at 9:54. But Brett Lauther countered with a 36-yard kick to put Saskatchewan ahead 19-16 at 12:55 before Hajrullahu made it 19-19 with a 50-yard field goal at 13:58.

KeeSean Johnson scored Saskatchewan's touchdown. Lauther kicked the convert and four field goals.

Cameron Dukes had Toronto's touchdown. Hajrullahu booted the convert and four field goals and a single.

Lauther connected from 40 yards out at 7:32 of the third to put Saskatchewan ahead 16-10. Toronto drove to the Riders' two-yard line but after Deonta McMahon was stopped for no gain on second down, the Argos turned it over on downs when Kelly's pass fell incomplete.

Hajrullahu's 36-yard field goal at 14:33 of the second cut Saskatchewan's half-time lead to 13-10. But it also capped a wild finish to the quarter.

After Saskatchewan linebacker C.J. Reavis stopped Dukes on third down, the Riders took possession at their one-yard line with 50 seconds to play. But Benjie Franklin intercepted Harris, putting Toronto at the Saskatchewan 24 with 44 seconds remaining.

Kelly appeared to find Damonte Coxie on a 29-yard TD strike but upon review by the command centre, it was ruled as an incompletion. Toronto then unsuccessfully challenged the call citing pass interference then had to settle for the field goal.

Dukes pulled Toronto to within 13-7 with a one-yard TD run at 8:58. It was set up by DaShaun Amos' 25-yard interception return.

Lauther's second 43-yard field goal at 6:12 pushed Saskatchewan ahead 13-0.

Harris capped a 69-yard, seven-play march with a 13-yard TD pass to Johnson at 13:04 of the first to put Saskatchewan ahead 10-0. Lauther opened the scoring with a 43-yard boot at 7:48.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.