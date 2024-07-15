From Vernon Adams Jr. to Zach Collaros, the CFL on TSN panel lists its top five quarterbacks in the CFL this season.

KATE BEIRNESS: Alongside Jim Barker, Davis Sanchez, Milt Stegall. We are officially a third of the way through the CFL season already, so that means it is time to List It for the very first time. We’re taking a look at quarterbacks, and to kick things off, we’re going to the expert, Paul LaPolice, for his top five QBs in the league, LaPo?



PAUL LAPOLICE: I think it’s pretty easy who one and two is going to be. Vernon Adams is going for 6,000 yards this season; Cody Fajardo is going to be number two. Cody Fajardo has the best completion percentage in the CFL, but he’s also the best deep-ball thrower in the CFL. So, I think those two are easy. Three, four, and five, little different what’s going to happen here. I went with Zach Collaros, after his performance last week. I think he’s going to get more healthy bodies, guys who can help him, and his history of being an outstanding player. Number four for me, McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Watching him on tape, he does an outstanding job distributing the football. He’s got to clean up some of the mistakes. And Bo Levi Mitchell, number five. Eleven TDs, five interceptions – I know they’ve struggled, but I don’t think that’s on the quarterback, Kate. So, that’s my top five.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Zach Collaros



BEIRNESS: LaPo, I really like one and two, I think we can absolutely debate number three right now. JB, are you putting Zach Collaros in that third spot?



JIM BARKER: You know, if we’re going on the last four years, Zach Collaros could be at number one.



MILT STEGALL: He is number one.



BARKER: But based on two touchdowns and six interceptions this year, and an efficiency rating in the 70s, I can’t put him in the top five. As much as I love Zach Collaros, and he’s a great leader, I can’t put him in the top five with those kind of numbers.



STEGALL: Who’s your top five, coach?



BARKER: Well, I would have Trevor Harris third. Even though he’s been missing, he still has seven touchdowns, three interceptions, and 110 passing efficiency. So, Trevor Harris would be my number three.



STEGALL: I agree with you about Zach. If we’re talking about a full body of work, it’s not even close. And maybe next week he would be in the top five, but based on right now, he’s not in my top five. And I think he’s a great quarterback and he had a great game, he’s not in my top five. It goes V.A., Fajardo, I’ve got Bo at number three, Trevor Harris at number four, and McLeod Bethel-Thompson at number five. Like I said, next week this could all change, but right now, Zach is not in my top five, Chez.



DAVIS SANCHEZ: Wow, well we all see things a bit different. I also don’t have Zach at three, but I have a different three than you guys have. I’ve got MacBeth at three, McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Especially in this with the situation with Winnipeg. Zach comes from a system with consistency with Buck [Pierce], consistency with the run game. McLeod Bethel-Thompson has come off his couch and put up numbers. Now, win-loss record, it is what it is. But I think when I look at what he’s done at quarterback, I put McLeod Bethel-Thompson at three, and then I have Trevor, and then I have Bo.

Bo Levi Mitchell, Charbel Dabire Hamilton Tiger-Cats Saskatchewan Roughriders





BARKER: Bo Levi, he has 11 touchdowns, now they have a bad defence, but 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. In comparison to Mac, who again, Mac won a Grey Cup, you take his history, but right now…



STEGALL: We’re not taking history; we’re not doing history.



BARKER: No, I agree, and that’s why I have him fifth behind Bo Levi, because he’s basically thrown seven touchdowns, five picks, and it’s just not as big of a loop.



LAPOLICE: It’s very difficult because you’ve got some guys who’ve really struggled with younger teams. But, you know, I think the hard part, Bo Levi Mitchell, like you said Jim, there’s some very problematic issues on defence there, so he’s doing some good things, but all three of those guys on that top-bottom tier, they’ve struggled. They’ve all made plenty of mistakes to get their teams to lose games.



STEGALL: Why did you put Zach at three? Why did you put Zach at three? We know he’s your son and all but…



LAPOLICE: Trevor hasn’t even played, Trevor’s hurt. Top five right now, Trevor hasn’t played.



STEGALL: Why did you put Zach at three?



BARKER: Trevor has thrown seven touchdown passes.



LAPOLICE: He hasn’t played, he’s hurt!



STEGALL: Why did you put Zach at three? I asked you a simple…



LAPOLICE: Because I think he’s third! It’s my list. My list, Milt, not your list. You have your list, you have your list, you have your list. And Kate can do whatever she wants.



BEIRNESS: I am not getting in the middle of this one.



STEGALL: Would you have put him at three if he didn’t play as well as he did that last game? Would you put him at three?



LAPOLICE: No, no, no.



STEGALL: Okay, so it’s based on that one half basically, right? Based on the second half for the most part, right? I’m just asking coach. I’m not saying you’re right. I’m just asking.



BEIRNESS: Oh, that’s too bad, that’s unfortunate, we are out of time. It’s too bad because this debate could go on for another five minutes. You know what the great part about this is? In a few weeks’ time, this whole list-



STEGALL: It could change, it could change.



BEIRNESS: Thanks goodness for the CFL. This entire list could change in three to four weeks as we send it back to SportsCentre.