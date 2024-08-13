Longtime season-ticket holder Thompson to take over as Elks owner
Larry Thompson is the new owner of the Edmonton Elks, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports.
Naylor notes that Thompson comes from the construction business, is local, and a longtime season ticket holder.
Naylor reported in March that the Elks had begun seeking new ownership in a planned transition from non-profit stewardship into private hands for the first time in the franchise’s 75-year history.
More details to follow.