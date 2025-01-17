EDMONTON — The CFL suspended veteran defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy for two games Friday for violating its drug policy.

Hours before the CFL's announcement, the Edmonton Elks released Purifoy. The 32-year-old American had spent the last two seasons with the club, appearing in 31 regular-season games.

In a statement, the CFL said Purifoy tested positive for Amfetamine (Amphetamine), a banned stimulant. The two-game suspension comes with a first offence.

A nine-game ban comes with a second offence, and then a year-long sentence for a third. A fourth results in a lifetime suspension.

Under terms of the CFL drug policy, suspended players cannot participate in regular-season or post-season games. Should Purifoy sign with another club, it will be up to that franchise to decide whether to allow him to participate in other team activities, such as training camp, exhibition games, practices or meetings.

The five-foot-11, 190-pound Purifoy had 45 tackles, five special-teams tackles, a sack and five interceptions in 16 regular-season contests in 2024 with Edmonton.

Purifoy has also played with B.C. (2016-17, 2022), Ottawa (2018) and Saskatchewan (2018-19, 2021).

He has recorded 376 tackles, 24 interceptions, nine sacks and six forced fumbles while also scoring two defensive touchdowns in 131 career games. ​

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.