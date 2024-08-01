WINNIPEG — Lucky Whitehead caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in his season debut and Sergio Castillo booted six field goals to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers upset the B.C. Lions 25-0 and snap their two-game losing skid on Thursday.

The last time B.C. was shutout was a 45-0 Blue Bombers’ victory in Winnipeg on Oct. 23, 2021.

Whitehead played the past three seasons with the Lions but wasn’t re-signed. He inked a deal in early July with the Blue Bombers, the team he began his career with in 2019.

He finished with six receptions for 56 yards.

Castillo connected on field goals from 37, 60, 32, 51, 32 and 11 yards. It was his second successful kick from 60 yards this season.

The victory in front of 31,589 fans at Princess Auto Stadium moved Winnipeg’s record to 3-6 and evened their season series with B.C. at one win apiece.

The Lions dropped to 5-3 with their lowest offensive outing of the season. The fewest points they had scored this season prior to Thursday's game was 24, recorded in two separate games.

Against Winnipeg on Thursday, they finished with four first downs and 102 yards of net offence.

Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros completed 27 of 33 pass attempts for 295 with one TD and no interceptions.

Winnipeg rookie receiver Ontaria Wilson led all receivers with seven catches for 112 yards. Running back Brady Oliveira rushed 17 times for 100 yards.

Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. left the game after being sacked at 2:29 of the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Jake Dolegala.

Adams was 8-of-17 passing for 74 yards, his lowest numbers this season. He was sacked four times.

B.C. placekicker Sean Whyte didn’t attempt any field goals.

Winnipeg led 3-0 after the first quarter, 13-0 at halftime and 19-0 heading in the fourth quarter.

Fans saw a lot of punting early in the game, including three straight two-and-outs by B.C. to start the game.

The Lions’ next possession didn’t last long as Adams was intercepted by Bombers defensive back Tyrell Ford with 6:05 left in the opening quarter.

Winnipeg took over at its own 38-yard line and got to B.C.’s 29, but settled for a Castillo 37-yard field goal with 2:02 remaining.

Boosted by a 35-yard reception from Wilson, Winnipeg’s next drive got to the Lions’ 13-yard line, but backup quarterback Chris Streveler was denied on third and one and the Bombers turned the ball over on downs. The visitors ended up punting.

Castillo hit his 60-yarder to make it 6-0 at 10:27 of the second.

Whitehead’s 19-yard TD catch with 28 seconds in the half was secured when he dove over the goal line for the 13-0 lead.

When it looked like Whyte was lining up for a 48-yard field-goal attempt early in the third quarter, he booted a nine-yard onside kick and Bombers linebacker Tanner Cadwallader grabbed the ball.

Winnipeg used its next drive for Castillo’s 32-yarder at 5:55 and followed that up with a 51-yarder at 9:58.

Castillo booted a 36-yarder at 1:24 of the fourth to make it 22-0.

After Adams left the game, Dolegala took over and the Lions turned the ball over on downs.

Winnipeg responded with Castillo’s 11-yard field goal at 9:24.

POOR FIRST HALF

The Lions went into the game as the CFL’s top-ranked offence, but Winnipeg’s defence showed them up, particularly in the first half.

B.C. was held to two first downs and 59 yards of net offence.

Adams was sacked twice and completed six of 11 pass attempts for 46 yards with the pick by Ford.

By comparison, Collaros was 20-of-23 passing for 213 yards and one TD in the first half and ran once for 17 yards before sliding.

SECOND SEASON DEBUT

Lions receiver Keon Hatcher returned to action from an Achilles injury he suffered in B.C.’s division final loss to Winnipeg last season.

He caught three passes for 26 yards.

UP NEXT

Bombers: Go on their first bye week of the season.

Lions: Travel to play the Edmonton Elks on Aug. 11

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.