Make It Count: All-CFL fan vote now open

Canadian Football League fans will have their voices heard as part of the selection process for the newly named All-CFL teams.

Votes from fans, members of the Football Reporters of Canada, and the nine league head coaches will be used to determine 54 players who that will be on the East Division All-CFL and West Division All-CFL Teams.

The list will be then whittled to 27 players through a secondary vote by the coaches and reporters with the fan voting carried over to comprise the league wide All-CFL Team

All-CFL teams will consist of one quarterback, one running back, five receivers, five offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, three linebackers, five defensive backs, one kicker, one punter, and one special teams player.

Fans will be able to select up to 10 players, one at each position from Sept 24 to Oct. 26, and will have access to players' in-game highlights and the most up-to-date statistics to support their decision.

The CFL announced on Sept. 10 that they renamed the CFL All-Star teams to All-CFL teams. Players who were named CFL All-Stars in the past will be considered as All-CFL moving forward.

Fans have been involved in CFL All-Star voting since 2022 and the league introduced a fan favourite vote last season.