TORONTO - As Corey Mace prepared for overtime, Mario Alford took matters into his own hands.

Alford's 99-yard kickoff return touchdown with nine seconds remaining in regulation time rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stirring 39-32 CFL win over the ailing Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

Alford's heroics came after Toronto's Nick Arbuckle capped a 70-yard, nine-play drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Mital. Arbuckle then found Dejon Brissett for the two-point convert to make it 32-32.

And that had Mace, the Riders head coach, looking ahead to overtime.

"Honestly, I was looking at my overtime sheet," Mace said. "I did think we had a chance … depending on how far we get the return whether we're going to play for overtime or be able to go kick (the game-winning field goal).

"Special teams did the rest … to have a walk-off like that was incredible."

Arbuckle was 26-of-33 passing for 259 yards with two TDs and an interception. Mital had seven catches for 98 yards and the touchdown.

Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie cited two factors that worked against his club on Alford's return. First, he said game officials missed an illegal block that Dinwiddie couldn't challenge.

Secondly, Toronto's kickoff team only had 11 men on the field.

"Special teams, I thought, was pretty bad for a third week in a row," Dinwiddie said. "We've got to get that fixed."

Ironically, it was Saskatchewan's special teams that allowed Toronto (0-3) an opportunity to force overtime. Arbuckle's heroics came after Brett Lauther missed a 33-yard field goal at 12:58 to put the Riders (3-0) ahead 32-24.

Lauther missed three field goals and a convert in last week's 28-23 road win over Hamilton.

"We would've been happy to get a decent return and play for a game-winner off Number 12 (Lauther)," Mace said. "We still would've put the trust in him. That's our guy and he'll continue to be our guy."

Tommy Stevens' two-yard scoring run at 4:38 put Saskatchewan ahead 31-21. Lirim Hajrullahu's 25-yard field goal at 8:02 pulled Toronto to within 31-24.

Saskatchewan's wins have all come against East Division teams. Trevor Harris completed 13-of-17 passes for 234 yards with two TDs and an interception while Dohnte Meyers had four catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

"It seems like every game there's something going on that surprises us and brings some wild circumstances and tonight was no different," Harris said. "I'm just super happy for Mario, he's just an explosive returner."

A.J. Ouellette ran for 91 yards and a TD on 17 carries. But the teams combined for 29 penalties for 307 yards (Saskatchewan had 18 for 178 yards, Toronto had 11 for 129 yards) before a BMO Field gathering of 12,025.

Saskatchewan had eight penalties for 125 yards combined over its first contests.

"That goes to show you in this league you make it really tough to win when you're giving away free yards," Mace said. "We obviously have to get better at that … but to walk out of here with a win on a short week, we'll feel good about that."

Dinwiddie didn't hide his disdain for Toronto's lack of on-field discipline.

"I'm pretty embarrassed by it," he said. "They (Riders) were chirping all game … we got involved in the chirping game and it cost us.

"We had selfish penalties, that's the one thing I hate. It isn't about you, it's about the team. We aren't even close to being there. We don't know how to not lose games. It's not about winning games, (it's) not losing games."

Toronto — 0-3 for the first time since 2019 — came into the contest short-handed.

Quarterback Chad Kelly (leg) and receiver/returner Janarion Grant both missed their third straight game for Toronto. Joining them among the Argos walking wounded were linebackers Wynton McManis (knee) and Jack Cassar (adductor), running back Deonta McMahon (ankle), receiver DaVaris Daniels (hip), defensive lineman Demarcus Christmas (Achilles) and offensive linemen Sage Doxtater (knee), Dylan Giffen (back) and Darius Ciraco (foot).

Then in the first half, Toronto lost linebacker Kenneth George Jr. (leg) and defensive lineman Derek Parish (foot).

Brissett and Jarret Doege also scored touchdowns for Toronto. Jake Herslow added a two-point convert while Hajrullahu booted a convert and three field goals.

Lauther kicked five converts and a field goal.

Hajrullahu's 24-yard field goal at 8:42 of the third pulled Toronto to within 24-13. Doege scored on a one-yard run at 12:59 before Arbuckle hit Herslow for the two-point convert to cut Saskatchewan's lead to 24-21.

Harris threw a 70-yard TD strike to Meyers at 1:16, giving the Riders a 24-10 advantage.

Hajrullahu's 56-yard field goal to end the second quarter cut Saskatchewan's halftime lead to 17-10. It followed the Riders' goal-line stand with 56 seconds left as Kevin Brown was stopped at the one-yard line to end a 17-play, 97-yard drive.

Lauther gave Saskatchewan a 17-7 advantage with a 16-yard boot at 1:25.

Harris put Saskatchewan ahead 14-7 with a 32-yard TD pass to Meyers at 11:54 of the first. It was set up by Alford's 35-yard punt return.

Ouellette had a 25-yard TD run at 8:26. Arbuckle opened the scoring with a five-yard TD pass to Brissett at 4:50.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Host the B.C. Lions on Saturday, June 28.

Argonauts: Visit the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday, June 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.