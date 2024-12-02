Mark Kilam has officially been named the 25th head coach of the Edmonton Elks.

The University of Alberta Graduate was recently let go by the Calgary Stampeders after spending two decades with the franchise. He began his tenure as strength and conditioning coach in 2005 and was promoted to special teams coordinator in 2010, holding that position until 2024. He also served as assistant head coach since 2019.

"Mark has been preparing for the opportunity to be a CFL head coach for years and brings not only a wealth of experience, but tremendous enthusiasm to everything he does," said Elks Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Ed Hervey.

"Players want to play for Mark, and coaches across the league respect his abilities and approach. We're all excited to benefit from Mark's energy and the collective strength of the coaching staff we're working to assemble. I know he's the right person for this job and this moment, as we build a championship organization."

The 45-year-old won three Grey Cups in Calgary (2008, 2014, 2018).

"It's an honour and a privilege to be named Head Coach of the Edmonton Elks and I'm incredibly excited to put our vision into action," said Kilam. "The EE are an icon of the CFL and I couldn't be more proud to represent the Green and Gold, Edmonton, and all of Northern Alberta."

"I'm looking forward to connecting with the players and the community. I can't wait to get to work and begin laying the foundation for success."

The Elks finished last season 7-11, second last in the West Division.