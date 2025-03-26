MONTREAL - Mark Weightman is stepping down as president/CEO of the Montreal Alouettes.

The CFL club announced Wednesday that Weightman will be leaving both roles effective Friday.

“With the Montreal Alouettes back at the top of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and over 21,000 fans at each of the team’s home games, I’m proud of all the work we’ve done since April 2023,” Weightman said in a statement. "The excitement is back and an Alouettes game has become an event not to be missed."

Montreal won't hire a new president and CEO. Instead, Weightman's duties will be divided among current members of the CFL team's senior management team.

René Masson becomes senior vice-president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer. He had been the Alouettes' director of finance.

General manager Danny Maciocia also adds senior vice-president of football operations to his job title. Masson and Maciocia will sit on the franchise's executive committee that's chaired by André Brosseau, who'll oversee the team’s administration and operations.

Those changes will also be effective Friday.

"I sincerely want to thank Mark for his commitment and dedication over the past two years,” said Alouettes owner Pierre Karl Péladeau. “When I became the owner of the team, he didn’t hesitate to return to the organization so that we could work together to restore the team to its former glory and renew its close relationship with the fans."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025.