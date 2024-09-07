Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson sat the back half of the fourth quarter of their game on Saturday, but head coach Jarious Jackson doesn't think it will be a long-term injury.

Bethel-Thompson threw for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 37-16 victory over the Calgary Stampeders in Edmonton.

The 36-year-old signal caller suffered an apparent upper-body injury on an interception by Mike Rose midway through the fourth quarter. He took a helmet to the chest as he released the pass.

As Rose returned the interception for a long touchdown, Bethel-Thompson attempted to chase him down, but went down in pain at midfield.

Tre Ford came on to replace Bethel-Thompson on the ensuing drive, and finished the game on offence.

"I think he'll be okay, but at the end of the day we want to just be cautious about it," Jackson said to reporters after the game. "Tre was good enough to play today, and this allowed [Bethel-Thompson] to get this week, the bye week and then the preparation for Winnipeg in order to be healthy."

Edmonton led 30-16 with just under seven minutes remaining in the final frame when Bethel-Thompson departed.

Winners of five of their last six, Edmonton has a bye week in Week 15 before a crucial showdown with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sept. 21.