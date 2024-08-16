McLeod Bethel-Thompson is returning to the starting role for the Edmonton Elks in their battle against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, the team announced Friday.

Bethel-Thompson stepped in to lead the Elks to a 33-16 victory over the BC Lions last week, when Tre Ford exited the game due to injury.

He completed 14 of 18 passes for 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception in relief of Ford.

"Mac, he's Mr. Reliable, you can throw him in anywhere and he will make it happen," wide receiver Tevin Jones said of Bethel-Thompson after the win against BC.

Bethel-Thompson, 36, started the first seven games of the season, leading the team to an 0-7 start before Ford was called in to start against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In nine games this season, the San Francisco native and veteran of six CFL campaigns has thrown for 1,959 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Edmonton is battling to get into the playoff race in a crowded West Division, and they'll go for a third consecutive win on Sunday.