VANCOUVER — Mike Miller is back in the Grey Cup but with a different twist.

Miller helped Winnipeg make three straight appearances — winning twice — before being sidelined last year with a neck injury that ultimately ended his CFL career. On Sunday, the 35-year-old native of Riverview, N.B., will be on the field as the Bombers' special-teams coordinator when they meet the Toronto Argonauts at B.C. Place Stadium.

"It's certainly different," Miller said during Winnipeg's media availability on Wednesday. "It's more work … as a player the adjustment is being at the meetings on time, watching film on your own.

"Stuff (now) is more daunting, it's a commitment but if you love it, it's not really work at the end of the day. It's what needs to be done so if those are the extra hours you have to put in, you do it."

The six-foot, 215-pound Miller was a special-teams dynamo over 11 CFL seasons with Edmonton (2011-16) and Winnipeg (2017-23). But he didn't play all of last season after suffering his neck injury during training camp.

And although Miller worked with the team's specialists in a non-playing role, his intention was returning to the football field.

"I was really focused on trying to get healthy … I was trying to make a comeback," he said. "I was trying to find every avenue I could (to play), it just wasn't in the cards."

And neither was coaching until Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea offered Miller the special-teams role. Although Miller wasn't initially ready to stop playing, the opportunity to remain in the game as a coach was too good to pass up.

In January, Miller retired as a three-time Grey Cup-winning player (2015 with Edmonton, 2019 and '21 with Winnipeg) and the CFL’s all-time leader in special-teams tackles (226) to join the coaching ranks.

"Last year was kind of a whirlwind, it was different for sure," Miller said. "I didn't have aspirations to be a coach as a player because I never really thought about it.

"Then when it came about, I thought staying in the game would be great and I've enjoyed it. I'm glad I was able to have this opportunity."

Miller had a general idea about what he was getting into. Well, kind of.

"Being in the league as long as I was, you watch the coaches and you knew how many hours they're putting in," Miller said. "You hear the stories of coaches sleeping in their office and putting in those hours so I had an understanding of it.

"But it's completely different when you're in it."

Miller said his transition into coaching was made easier by O'Shea, himself a former CFL player and special-teams coordinator. Offensive coordinator Buck Pierce, defensive coordinator Jordan Younger, defensive assistant coach Richie Hall and defensive line coach Darrell Patterson are also all former CFL players.

"I think our league does a great job of giving players who had careers at various positions an opportunity to coach," said Bombers GM Kyle Walters, also a former CFL player. "It's an interesting transition.

"Special teams is a lot about attitude and caring about wanting to be out there. Mike can teach technique and will teach schemes and be fine at that but I think the biggest point for his success is who he is as a person and having guys that want to succeed for Mike."

Miller said one of the toughest elements of his job is being vocal.

"It's something I'm still learning and adapting to," Miller said. "All I can really do is speak from experience so I try to pass that along as well as I can.

"As a player I always felt I wasn't necessarily a vocal guy but I tried to lead by example so I'm trying to take those traits I used to do silently and verbalize it."

Winnipeg is making its fifth straight Grey Cup appearance and chasing a third win. For many, a victory Sunday would punctuate the franchise's dominance but Miller said that's not the major reason why the Bombers want to again hoist the hallowed trophy.

"I don't think we're looking for anybody's dues," he said. "I think it's important for the guys that been working with each other and grinding with all season.

"I think that's why it's so important."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.