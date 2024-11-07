Mitchell, Oliveira headline 2024 All-CFL team

Bo Levi Mitchell and Brady Oliveira headline the 27 players named to the 2024 All-CFL team released on Thursday.

The selections were voted on by the Football Reporters of Canada, the league’s nine head coaches, and fans who participated in the All-CFL Fan Vote.

Mitchell, a 12-year veteran, is named All-CFL for the third time after leading the league with 5,451 passing yards and 32 touchdowns for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Oliveira gets the nod for the second consecutive season after recording 1,829 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns to lead his Winnipeg Blue Bombers to the top spot in the Western Division.

BC Lions wideout Justin McGinnis and Ottawa Redblacks’ third-year man Justin Hardy earned their first career selections after leading the league in receiving with 1,469 and 1,343 yards, respectively. Calgary’s Reggie Begelton, Edmonton’s Eugene Lewis, and Hamilton’s Tim White were all named to the team for the third time, rounding out the receivers on the 2024 All-CFL team.

Saskatchewan led the league with five players selected. Logan Ferland, Micah Johnson, C.J. Reavis, Marcus Sayles, and Rolan Milligan Jr. all take home the honour as Roughriders.

Milligan was named to the team alongside Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette, with both players up for the Most Outstanding Defensive Player at the CFL Awards on Nov. 14.

Blue Bombers offensive tackle Stanley Bryant becomes just the 10th player in league history to earn eight or more career All-CFL selections, while teammate Willie Jefferson racks up his sixth nod.

Sean Whyte enjoyed a season that saw the Canadian kicker hit 50-of-53 field goals for the Lions en route to the honour, and is joined on the team by Toronto Argonauts return man Janarion Grant, who led the league with four touchdowns scored on special teams.

Below is a full list of the 2024 All-CFL team.

OFFENCE

QB | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | 3rd (2016, 2018)

RB | Brady Oliveira (WPG)* | 2nd (2023)

REC | Justin McInnis (BC)* | 1st

REC | Justin Hardy (OTT) | 1st

REC | Reggie Begelton (CGY) | 3rd (2019, 2023)

REC | Eugene Lewis (EDM) | 3rd (2021-22)

REC | Tim White (HAM) | 3rd (2022-23)

CEN | David Beard (HAM)* | 1st

G | Logan Ferland (SSK)* | 1st

G | Ryan Hunter (TOR)* | 2nd (2023)

OT | Stanley Bryant (WPG) | 8th (2013-14, 2017-19, 2021-22)

OT | Dejon Allen (TOR) | 2nd (2023)

DEFENCE

DE | Willie Jefferson (WPG) | 6th (2017-19, 2021, 2023)

DE | Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT) | 2nd (2022)

DT | Jake Ceresna (TOR) | 2nd (2022)

DT | Micah Johnson (SSK) | 4th (2016-18)

LB | Tyrice Beverette (MTL) | 1st

LB | Nick Anderson (EDM) | 1st

CLB | C.J. Reavis (SSK) | 1st

CB | Tyrell Ford (WPG)* | 1st

CB | Marcus Sayles (SSK) | 2nd (2022)

HB | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | 1st

HB | Damon Webb (OTT) | 1st

S | Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)* | 2nd (2023)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K | Sean Whyte (BC)* | 2nd (2023)

P | Jake Julien (EDM)* | 1st

ST | Janarion Grant (TOR) | 2nd (2022)

* Denotes a national player