Mitchell throws two TD passes as Tiger-Cats earn crucial win over Redblacks

HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell threw two touchdown passes as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 37-21 in the CFL's annual Hall of Fame game Saturday afternoon.

Mitchell finished 20-of-27 passing for 299 yards and an interception to lead Hamilton (4-9) to a second straight win. More importantly, the Ticats moved to within six points of third-place Toronto (7-6) and will visit the Argonauts on Friday night.

Greg Bell's 15-yard TD run at 11:30 of the fourth and two-point convert put Hamilton up 36-21 after backup quarterback Jeremiah Masoli led Ottawa on two scoring drives. Following a 13-yard TD strike to Andre Miller at 2:53, Masoli found Dominique Rhymes on a 10-yard touchdown pass at 7:43 before Khalan Laborn's two-point convert cut Hamilton's lead to 29-21.

Ottawa (8-4-1) could have clinched an East Division playoff spot with a victory. The Redblacks return home next Saturday to host the Montreal Alouettes (10-2), who faced the Calgary Stampeders (4-8) later Saturday.

The Redblacks didn't do themselves any favours with six turnovers (three interception, two fumbles, once on downs) before an announced Tim Hortons Field gathering of 22,119.

The Ticats also tied their season series with the Redblacks 1-1. The two teams meet again in the nation's capital Oct. 25.

Ottawa starter Dru Brown was 17-of-27 passing for 164 yards and an interception before giving way to Masoli late in the third.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame's 2024 class of S.J. Green, Chad Owens, Weston Dressler, Vince Goldsmith and Vince Coleman, along with builders Ray Jauch and Ed Laverty (posthumously), was honoured at halftime. All were all enshrined Friday night.

Lawrence Woods III, Steven Dunbar Jr. and Ante Litre had Hamilton's touchdowns. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals, three converts and two singles.

Ottawa's Lewis Ward booted two field goals and a convert.

Mitchell culminated a five-play, 96-yard march with a 20-yard TD pass to Litre at 13:34 of the third. It was set up by Jonathan Moxey's interception.

Liegghio's single off a missed 36-yard try at 7:05 of the third put Hamilton up 22-6.

Mitchell's 54-yard TD strike to Dunbar at 14:18 of the second staked Hamilton to its 21-6 halftime lead. It capped a four-play, 70-yard march.

And the advantage was well-deserved as Hamilton had more first downs (12 to six), net offensive yards (260 to 144) and scored on both offence and special teams.

Mitchell was 14-of-20 passing for 210 yards and a TD, but his interception cost Hamilton at least a field-goal attempt. Dunbar had five receptions for 113 yards and the touchdown.

Brown completed 13-of-21 passes for 127 yards.

Liegghio's missed 47-yard attempt went for the single at 12:45 to put Hamilton ahead 14-6. It followed a Kiondre Smith catch that was ruled incomplete and at the very least cost the Ticats a first down that would've kept the drive alive.

Ward's 30-yard kick at 9:15 had pulled Ottawa to within 13-6.

Liegghio's 19-yard field goal at 5:13 pushed Hamilton's lead to 13-3. It followed the defence stopping Ottawa's Dustin Crum on third-and-one, giving the home team the ball at the Redblacks 40.

Woods' 83-yard punt return TD staked Hamilton to a 10-3 lead at 11:51 of the first. Liegghio's 47-yard field goal opened the scoring at 2:42 before Ward tied in with a 24-yard boot at 8:44.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2024.