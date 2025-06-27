HAMILTON - Bo Levi Mitchell tossed two touchdowns and got help from a Devin Veresuk pick-six to earn his 100th career victory as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Montreal Alouettes 35-17 on Friday.

Mitchell notched his milestone win in his 144th start to become the fastest to 100 victories, bettering Ron Lancaster's 100th win in 149 starts.

The 35-year-old quarterback also moved into a tie for ninth with Matt Dunigan on the all-time CFL list.

Mitchell completed passes to nine different receivers, completing 25 of 31 for 247 yards.

Windsor's Veresuk snared his interception after Montreal QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson bounced off his intended receiver Travis Theis late in the third quarter, resulting in a 36-yard touchdown return before 20,911 at Tim Hortons Field.

Veresuk made a team-leading eight tackles.

Bethel-Thompson started in place of injured starter Davis Alexander (hamstring). The Alouettes pivot completed 24 of 41 for 203 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble that resulted in a touchdown recovery from Hamilton defensive lineman Julian Howsare with 2:22 remaining.

The Alouettes (3-1) began the second half with an eight-play, 45-yard drive, resulting in a 12-yard field goal from Jose Maltos to cut the home side's lead to 8-7.

The Ticats (1-2) answered with a 37-yard field goal from Marc Liegghio and a four-point advantage.

Montreal snatched a 4-1 lead with a 38-yard field goal from Maltos midway through the second quarter.

Hamilton answered with a one-yard pass on third and one from Mitchell to Kenny Lawler with 1:26 remaining in the first half for an 8-4 advantage.

Alouettes defensive back Najee Murray twice made goal-line tackles late in the first half to pressure the Ticats into a third-and-one situation before the Lawler touchdown.

University of Guelph product Johnny Augustine set up Hamilton's first score with a 39-yard catch and run and an 18-yard run.

The Ticats have four straight wins following a bye week after going three for three in 2024.

UP NEXT

Tiger-Cats: Travel to meet the rival Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Alouettes: Play host to the British Columbia Lions on Saturday, July 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.