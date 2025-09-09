MONTREAL - The Montreal Alouettes have activated quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson from the six-game injured list.

The 36-year-old, who missed three games after suffering an elbow injury against Edmonton on Aug. 8, took first-team reps at practice on Tuesday.

Fourth-string QB James Morgan started the past two games as Montreal extended its losing streak to five games. The Alouettes have gone 1-7 without starter Davis Alexander, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Running back Sean Thomas Erlington has been moved to the six-game injured list. The 33-year-old suffered an upper-body injury against Hamilton last weekend.

To help fill the backfield, the Alouettes signed American running back Eno Benjamin on Tuesday.

The Alouettes (5-7) travel to face the 10-2 Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.